Law

Sexual Assault Lawsuit Involving Matt Riddle Dropped

By Vincent Scott
ewrestlingnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sexual assault lawsuit against Matt Riddle by Candy Cartwright has been dropped according to reports by TMZ. Court documents reveal that the case has been dropped with prejudice. This means that the case is dismissed permanently. In addition, it cannot be brought back to court and the charges cannot be refiled.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Riddle
#Attorneys#Heelbynatureyt
