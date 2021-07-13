Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Trent Provides An Update Following His Neck Fusion Surgery

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, AEW Superstar Trent gave an update after he underwent neck fusion surgery back in June. He said,. “It’s been like two weeks and I feel great, but I know that in between my vertebrae, I like don’t have bones or anything. It’s kind of just dust waiting to grow into bone. It doesn’t feel like anything, but it’s going to be a while before I come back. Surgery-wise, it was way easier than I expected. I feel good.”

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fusion#Combat#Penta El Zero M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWEringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Sends Interesting Message After Report Of WWE Interest

Braun Strowman was released from WWE, because he had an insane $1.2 million per year contract. Now he’s looking to fill up his schedule with bookings, but the Monster Among Men is charging $20k, plus travel and accommodations for 2 days, and that has turned some promoters away. Adam Scherr...
WWE411mania.com

Update On Randy Orton Following Recent Absence

Randy Orton’s last appearance for WWE was an episode of RAW on June 21, in which he lost a Money in the Bank qualifier to John Morrison. Fightful Select reports that Orton is current listed on the disabled/inactive list in the company, which was the only reason given for why he has been out for almost a month. There is said to be no issues between Orton and WWE. Everyone wants him to be back in time for the August 2 episode of RAW.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: A New Workout Photo Of Becky Lynch Looking Jacked

As you know by now, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has been training hard as she gets back into in-ring shape. The official Instagram account of the “dro Rising Wave Athletics” posted the following new photo of Lynch in the gym and she looks jacked. Lynch hasn’t been seen on WWE...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Drew McIntyre Gets His Revenge On Jinder Mahal, Destroys Jinder’s Motorcycle

On WWE Monday Night RAW, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre extracted his revenge on his former friend now bitter enemy, Jinder Mahal. Last week on RAW, Mahal had stolen McIntyre’s sword following their match-up. As Mahal and his entourage were cutting a promo inside the ThunderDome, McIntyre appeared on the titantron (and was backstage). McIntyre then revealed that Mahal had stolen a replica sword; “The Scottish Warrior” still had the real one. He then destroyed Mahal’s motorcycle, sending a message to Mahal as their rivalry seems to be far from over.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Rachael Ellering Comments On WWE Firing Her During The Middle Of A Pandemic

During a recent appearance on Taylor Wilde’s podcast, former WWE Superstar Rachel “Rachael Ellering” Evers commented on being released from WWE during the middle of a pandemic, and more. She said,. “It all started when I tore my ACL. Anyone who gets injured, it’s more mentally difficult than physically at...
UFCchatsports.com

Conor McGregor provides injury update, claims he had ‘stress fractures’ in his leg going into UFC 264

Conor McGregor’s leg might not have been 100 percent going into his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. On Saturday, McGregor suffered an ugly injury—later diagnosed as a broken tibia—that ended the main event in the first round when a doctor determined that McGregor could no longer continue after his left leg buckled following an exchange of strikes. The former two-division champion underwent surgery on Sunday and it’s expected that he will be out of competition for the remainder of 2021.
UFChotnewhiphop.com

Conor McGregor Reveals His Recovery Timeline Following Surgery

Conor McGregor was the main protagonist on social media Sunday and it wasn't for the best of reasons. The former UFC champion lost for the second time in a row to Dustin Poirier and it was all because of a gruesome injury he sustained in the first round of their fight. McGregor's ankle snapped in two which led to a quick doctor's stoppage. Eventually, McGregor had to be carried off on a stretcher and it was a sight that no one saw coming.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bo Dallas’ Role Within WWE Pre-Release Revealed

Bo Dallas was released by WWE back in April of this year in one of several rounds of talent cuts. His release came a year and a half after his last appearance on WWE television, as he remained off television after his tag team partner Curtis Axel was released. However,...
WWEnewsbrig.com

Top AEW star calls WWE’s Triple H his role model

AEW has not shied away from taking shots at WWE, missing no opportunity to take a dig at their rival company. However, there’s still plenty of respect between employees of both companies, especially executives like Cody Rhodes and Triple H. Cody Rhodes is one of the faces of AEW and...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Nikki A.S.H. Wins Fatal 4-Way Match On RAW, Pins Asuka

During Monday night’s episode of RAW, Nikki A.S.H. won a Fatal-4 Way match by defeating Asuka, Naomi and Alexa Bliss. As we drew closer to the end of the match, Asuka looked ready to come away with the victory when she locked in an armbar submission onto Naomi, but A.S.H. broke it up at the last second. Nikki would then pin Asuka with a basic roll-up to pick up the win.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Universal Championship Handicap Match Advertised For WWE House Shows

WWE is promoting Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship in a handicap match for upcoming house shows. His opponents at the shows are SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Reigns will defend the title against Edge at this Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event in Fort Worth,...
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Joe Schilling provides latest update following bar-punching incident

Former Bellator MMA fighter and GLORY kickboxing star Joe Schilling provided the latest update following his recent bar-punching incident. Schilling was recently involved in an incident at a bar where he was caught on video knocking a man out cold with punches. Schilling later claimed it was self-defense and said that there is more to the story than meets the eye, though the victim, Justin Balboa, said that he plans on taking legal action against “Stitch ‘Em Up.” However, we haven’t had much provided in the way of an update as far as potential charges against Schilling.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Big E Discusses Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title Match At Money In The Bank

Big E discussed Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title shot at Money in the Bank during a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. Kingston will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title at the show this Sunday. “I mean, the thing is you never know. I’ll be at the...
UFCPosted by
Outsider.com

Conor McGregor Updates Fans After Surgery Following Gruesome UFC 264 Injury

On Sunday night, Conor McGregor shared an update following successful surgery to repair his broken leg suffered at UFC 264. Not long after undergoing surgery yesterday, the Irishman shared a video with his 8.8 million fans and followers on Twitter. He took a self-shot video from his hospital bed speaking out for the first time since going under the knife.

Comments / 0

Community Policy