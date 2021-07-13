Trent Provides An Update Following His Neck Fusion Surgery
During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, AEW Superstar Trent gave an update after he underwent neck fusion surgery back in June. He said,. “It’s been like two weeks and I feel great, but I know that in between my vertebrae, I like don’t have bones or anything. It’s kind of just dust waiting to grow into bone. It doesn’t feel like anything, but it’s going to be a while before I come back. Surgery-wise, it was way easier than I expected. I feel good.”www.ewrestlingnews.com
