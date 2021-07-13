Cancel
A Public Funeral To Take Place For “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you know by now, WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff passed away at the age of 71 on Monday. Orndorff’s son Travis took to Instagram today to announce that there will be a public funeral. The service will be held at New Hope First Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Comments / 1

