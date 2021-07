People are moving to Boise and the Treasure Valley at a significant pace. The housing market therefore has been touted as one of the top in the country. When something is going good, maybe even too good, and there is money involved, scammers tend to perk up. According to KTVB, Home prices in Ada County rose by a record 45.4%, in just one year! They took the average value of a home last year $360,000. Now that is up to $523,000. Housing and rentals are clearly in high demand.