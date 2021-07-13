Two men guilty of claiming pandemic relief for 56 non-existent workers
Two American businessmen have pleaded guilty to money laundering and abusing a pandemic relief programme by claiming money for non-existent workers. The two secured money from the government’s paycheck protection program (PPP), which was intended to help companies survive the collapse in business brought by Covid-19. On 1 May last year, Andrew Lloyd, 51, submitted a PPP loan application under the business name of his friend, Russell Schort. According to the Department of Justice, the claim for Schort Lee Constructionincluded $3m of false wage statements for 56 fake employees.www.globalconstructionreview.com
