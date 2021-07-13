Two men guilty of claiming pandemic relief for 56 non-existent workers

The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly centering an ongoing bank fraud investigation on executives at stablecoin Tether. Bloomberg reports the DOJ is looking into whether the company concealed transactions linked to crypto from banks in the company’s early days. Tether has since grown into the largest stablecoin, a digital token designed to bypass the market fluctuations in crypto, which is often used to buy and sell more unpredictable cryptos. Currently, the stablecoin is tied to half of all Bitcoin trades.