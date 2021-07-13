Cancel
Theater & Dance

5 Things To Do

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGVR Saturday Night Dance Club resumes at Canoa Hills Social Center on July 17 at 6 p.m. with DJ Michael Nunez. Members $5, guests $8 per person. BYOB and light snacks. Attire is nightclub chic. Carol: 520-275-1559. CONCERT. Enjoy a tribute to the all-star Queens of Country when singer-songwriter Mamma...

