Rocco unveils blurred design for Hong Kong University campus
Chinese firm Rocco Design Architects Associates has revealed its design for Hong Kong University’s Faculty of Business and Economics. The overarching aim of the curvilinear buildings, built into a hillside on the western tip of Hong Kong island, is to break down or blur the usual divisions of university life, including those between study and leisure, staff and students and individual departments.www.globalconstructionreview.com
Comments / 0