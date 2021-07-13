Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Rocco unveils blurred design for Hong Kong University campus

globalconstructionreview.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese firm Rocco Design Architects Associates has revealed its design for Hong Kong University’s Faculty of Business and Economics. The overarching aim of the curvilinear buildings, built into a hillside on the western tip of Hong Kong island, is to break down or blur the usual divisions of university life, including those between study and leisure, staff and students and individual departments.

www.globalconstructionreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Blur#Chinese#Hong Kong University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tennis
News Break
World
Country
China
Related
Visual ArtDezeen

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University presents 10 student design projects

A visualisation project that aims to help people become less "numb" to Covid-19 figures and a device that can help parents track their baby's feeding behaviours are included in Dezeen's latest school show by students at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Also included is a project exploring the behaviours of...
Worldceoworld.biz

Best Hotel Management Colleges in Hong Kong, 2021

The hotel industry is tasting success at a phenomenal pace. Why? The answer is quite simple. It is due to the booming travel and tourism sector. As the scope of employment within the hotel industry continues to skyrocket further, don’t you think it is the correct time to embark on a career in hotel management. Best Hospitality And Hotel Management Schools In The World For 2021.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

adjaye associates unveils design for the new africa institute campus in sharjah, UAE

The africa institute —the first center of its kind to focus on the advanced study, research, and documentation of africa and the african diaspora located in the arab world— has commissioned adjaye associates to design its new campus within downtown sharjah, in the united arab emirates. since its establishment in 2018, the institute has held a series of international conferences, art exhibitions, performances, and public programs. scheduled for completion in 2023, the new facilities take shape as a red concrete volume that will include numerous spaces of different characters, including auditoriums and libraries, to welcome the institute’s inaugural class of students.
Japancitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
MoviesScreendaily

Cannes unveils “surprise” Hong Kong doc ‘Revolution Of Our Times’

The Cannes Films Festival (July 6-17) has announced the addition of a “surprise documentary” to its 2021 line-up, Hong Kong filmmaker Kiwi Chow’s hard-hitting work Revolution Of Our Times charting the territory’s 2019-2020 protests. Cannes has kept the documentary’s selection under wraps until now, for the safety of Chow, whose...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...
Worldthekingdominsider.com

‘Follow Your Dreams’ Debuts at Hong Kong Disneyland!

It’s a party over at Hong Kong Disneyland! They have been celebrating their 15th anniversary, and the new “Follow Your Dreams” live outdoor musical party has been a huge hit with Guests. Their iconic castle serves as the backdrop to this magical new show that is absolutely a must-see in combination with the many exciting offerings that Guests can experience this summer at the park as local tourism returns.
Economybeincrypto.com

Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong 2021

SINGAPORE: – IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Returning for the 3rd edition, the Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong 2021 will see 80 local and international accounting and finance leaders and technology experts taking the virtual stage on July 28-29, 2021. The 4 key channels, Digital Innovation, Accounting Tech: Adopt, Accounting Tech:...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Callan ends Hong Kong stint on a high

Neil Callan ended his Hong Kong stint on a winning note as Helene Wisdom Star struck at Happy Valley. The jockey partnered his first Hong Kong winner in 2010 before moving full time four years later, but he confirmed last month he would not reapply for his licence and would return to Britain for his family at the end of the season.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Exploring Hong Kong’s Luxury Neighborhoods

Hong Kong has long been a global city synonymous with luxury living. From the Peak, with its magnificent views of Victoria Harbor and the city, to the coastline of Repulse Bay, Hong Kong offers abundant choices for luxury home buyers. Joshua Miller, chief executive of Hong Kong premier’s luxury brokerage...
Cell PhonesTime Out Global

6 best local farms to visit in Hong Kong

City life can be hectic, but there are pockets of serenity across Hong Kong's countryside that offer a great weekend getaway. This summer, spend quality time with the family and loved ones basking in nature and enjoy everything from strawberry picking to petting farm animals. What are you waiting for? Tear your kids away from the telly, put down your mobile devices, and escape the stifling urban lifestyle by reconnecting with nature at these local farms.
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Hong Kong police raid top university in security law probe

Hong Kong's national security police on Friday raided buildings at the city's top university after its student leaders paid tribute to a man who stabbed a policeman. Anti-police sentiment has been running high in Hong Kong, a deeply polarised city since huge, often violent pro-democracy protests that took place in 2019. On July 1, a lone attacker knifed a police officer in a busy shopping district before taking his own life in what authorities labelled an act of "domestic terrorism". Officials warned people against mourning the attacker, saying any memorials amounted to "advocating violence, inciting hatred and beautifying attacks".

Comments / 0

Community Policy