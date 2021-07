Honestly, I don't know what I was thinking. Usually I keep my starter in the fridge but I got it going nicely after leaving it out for a few days so I must've gotten excited. I've made a couple dozen sourdoughs but all the same recipe from the day I started, a light whole wheat from The Clever Carrot website. I freehanded the recipe and process. This was an abrupt and 180 departure... I used bakers percentages to make a smaller loaf since I'm usually the only one that eats it (unfortunately). I amped up the hydration, and I tried a new scoring for the first time... Yes I've scored the same for almost 3 dozen sourdough... The crust is so thin and light the bread almost rips apart when you try to hold it down to slice.