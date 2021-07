COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the fifth year in a row, the Ohio State women’s tennis program has been recognized as an ITA All-Academic Team, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Monday. To earn the honor, a squad must have a team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale), with all varsity letterwinners factored into the GPA. This is the 12th time in program history the squad has earned the award.