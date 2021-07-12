Cancel
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 12 Jul 2021 10:59:58 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 904 Saint Catherines Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. the town of wake forest planted 3 chinese pistache trees on a strip of TOWN land adjoining our property. unfortunately, 2 of the 3 trees are leaned all the way over and simply needing a stake. our apologies that we haven’t had the bandwidth to do it, ourselves, but we thought you’d want to know so that you can send somebody out to address that. (we’re at 904 saint catherines right across from the basketball court in staffordshire.) i e-mailed luke devores directly, but rec’d an auto reply that he’s out of the office ’til 11/30. thought you’d want to know before then. (feel free to reply to me at [email protected]) thanks!

