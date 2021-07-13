Rev. Proctor Marshall – Obituary

Rev. Proctor Willis Marshall, 84 of Greenville, NC passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 surrounded by his beloved family. He was born February 1, 1937 in Wake County, NC to the late Clarence Howard and Willard Josephine Chalk Marshall. Rev. Marshall was a faithful servant and truly was the hands and feet of Jesus. Knowing Christ and making him known was his greatest desire. He shared the good news in many ways: pastoring for over 50 years, counseling countless friends, church and family members, leading a radio program, singing, guitar and harmonica playing, volunteering at nursing homes, etc. The list could go on and on. Wherever he went, he shared his faith, showed people the love of Jesus, and always made people smile. He was known by many names and titles, such as, Brother Marshall, PW, Granddaddy, Pop, and/or Poppy. He loved to tell stories and jokes, fish, help others in need, play with his grandchildren, cook his famous barbeque chicken, and just spend time with his family. He was a selfless, loving, gentle, wise, joyful, and peaceful man whose legacy will not soon be forgotten. He will be missed dearly and loved always.