Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 12 Jul 2021 13:52:46 -0400: Greenways at Address: 3825 Song Sparrow Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. I have multiple pictures but could only add this one. This entrance for the greenway in Thornrose needs to be cleaned up. It needs some weed removal and mulch installation. This is part of the Sanford creek trail off song sparrow drive.