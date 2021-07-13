Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Deadpool Meets His First MCU Character In ‘Free Guy’ Trailer Reaction Video

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy is one of the rare mega-blockbusters of late that’s not based on an existing movie or show or comic or video game or toy or cereal mascot. So how do you get people excited for a movie they don’t know much about and don’t have a strong emotional connection to? You get characters they do have a strong emotional connection to talk about it.

buzzadamsshow.com

Comments / 0

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso, TX
695
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.

 https://buzzadamsshow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Joe Keery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Mascot#Reaction Video#Deadpool Reynolds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Chess
News Break
Movies
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Variety

Deadpool Crosses Over With MCU in Fourth-Wall Shattering Ad for ‘Free Guy’

Deadpool has finally crossed over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sort of. On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds posted a YouTube video titled “Deadpool and Korg React,” in which Reynolds’ foul-mouthed mercenary and Taika Waititi’s rock warrior Korg from “Thor: Ragnarok” react to a trailer for “Free Guy” (which stars both Reynolds and Watiti). The promo video marks the first time Deadpool is seen on-screen with a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something Marvel fans have been dreaming of since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the former owner of the “Deadpool” and “X-Men” superhero films.
MoviesGeekTyrant

The First Mutant Character in the MCU Debuted in BLACK WIDOW

We knew that mutants would eventually make their way into the MCU at some point, and it turns out the first mutant character was actually introduced in Black Widow. Actor Olivier Richters played the character Ursa Major in the film, a mutant character who can turn into a bear! The character appeared in the amusing scene with Red Guardian in prison, as the two have an arm-wrestling match and Red Guardian breaks his arm. While he didn’t turn into a bear in this scene, Richters hope that we get to see Major again down the road and next time see him transform into a bear.
Moviesimdb.com

The First Deadpool MCU Crossover Is Unexpected to Say the Least

It makes perfect sense that Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi would get together to promote their upcoming movie Free Guy, but no one was expecting the pair to show up as Deadpool and Korg in a brand new YouTube trailer reaction video. This marks the first time that Deadpool has...
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Deadpool Officially Joins The MCU In New Trailer With Thor's Korg

The Merc with a Mouth has finally and officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but perhaps not in the way that you expected. Deadpool, played by the ever-sarcastic Ryan Reynolds, has had his first crossover with the rest of the MCU in an advert for Reynold's next film, Free Guy. In true Deadpool fashion, the YouTube video is completely fourth-wall-breaking, self-referential, and pokes fun at anything and everything.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Madness breaks out: Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool makes his MCU character debut

Ryan Reynolds’ official YouTube channel has shared a video starring Deadpool and Korg! to promote the movie Free Guy. Video reactions are the order of the day on social networks and this time we have had an incredibly special one. As many of you know Ryan Reynolds premieres on August 20 Free Guy, a new action comedy in which he brings to life a character from a video game, and the actor has shared on his YouTube channel a spectacular reaction video starring Deadpool and Korg! character that the director and actor Taika Waiti gives life and that we have seen in the MCU in the films of Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, and it will reappear again in Thor: Love and Thunder.
MoviesEW.com

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool officially enters the MCU — for a Free Guy teaser with Korg

It's official: Deadpool, by way of Ryan Reynolds, has finally entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it's not in the way we were expecting. The crossover comes by way of a promo for Free Guy, in which the Merc with the Mouth sets up his own online video channel to react to movie trailers. For the latest installment of this totally-fake-but-would-watch series, he brings on Korg from Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame to react to the Free Guy trailer.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW Actor Olivier Richters Confirms That His Character Is Ursa Major - The MCU's First Mutant!?

When Nat (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) decide to break Alexi Shostakov (David Harbour) out of prison in Black Widow, we jump to a scene with The Red Guardian arm-wrestling some of his fellow inmates. Alexi refers to the huge man who winds up having is wrist snapped as Ursa, and actor Olivier Richters has now confirmed that his character is indeed Ursa Major.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Deadpool just joined MCU in the best video you'll see all week

Deadpool appears to have finally joined the MCU, sort of. To promote Ryan Reynolds’ latest flick, Free Guy, the Merc with a Mouth has teamed up with the MCU’s Korg for a new reaction-style video that is laced with Deadpool’s signature fourth wall breaking humor. This spoof video can almost...
MoviesInside the Magic

Deadpool Meets the MCU in Hysterical Crossover

Deadpool fans have been waiting for more of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) ever since Disney bought the rights to the Merc with a Mouth along with the rest of the X-Men from 20th Century Studios. And now Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool has finally met another member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

Deadpool and Korg React to Some Ryan Renolds Movie Called ‘Free Guy’

The best thing to come out of Fox’s Marvel deal and the only good thing about Thor: Ragnarok join forces to react to … the Free Guy trailer?. We spotted this at Superhero Hype. Apparently, Deadpool is doing reaction videos now. He is stuck in that weird limbo where he’s too spicy for Disney’s MCU, and Fox’s X-Men universe no longer exists. So what’s a horribly deformed mutant to do besides roast a 20th Century Fox film trailer?
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Deadpool Joins The MCU In New Promo Video For Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’

Deadpool has officially joined the MCU thanks to a promotional video for Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy. Ever since Disney purchased Fox, all eyes turned to how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would integrate Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool into the franchise. Theories about the multiverse and time travel might as well be thrown out the window, as the first official integration between Deadpool and the MCU has happened thanks to Ryan Reynolds… Free Guy?
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds Has A Cheeky Response After Deadpool Made His MCU Debut With Korg

For anybody who worried that Disney would change Deadpool into something completely different from what we’ve come to know and love when he made his transition to the MCU, well, those fears can probably be set aside. In a recent trailer review of the movie Free Guy with none other than Marvel fan-favorite character Korg, we saw that Deadpool would retain the classic humor that made his first two movies so popular. Interestingly, the man behind the mask, Ryan Reynolds, had a cheeky response after Deadpool made his MCU debut with Korg.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman Reacts To Deadpool’s MCU Debut

There was a flurry of speculation recently that some big news might be coming regarding Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the actor cryptically posted two images online, one showing a piece of fan art displaying the mutant’s signature claws, and the other showing the star arm-in-arm with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, DC – Henry Cavill Reportedly in Talks to Join Marvel

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his role of Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel Studios in their London offices to discuss the possibilities of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may have just introduced Kang the Conqueror as their newest villain,...
MoviesTVOvermind

Deadpool is Now Officially Part of the MCU

Bringing Deadpool to the MCU is going to change things up, but boy is it going to make a lot of people happy. Ever since the merc with a mouth was given his first movie, away from the horrifying image that came from Wolverine: Origins, people have been in love with the red-suited, motor-mouthed individual that has been a part of Marvel for a long time now but has just recently entered into the MCU thanks to Disney’s purchase of Fox. Deadpool’s induction into the MCU is likely going to be enough to get people talking and keep them that way for a while since some folks are wanting to see Deadpool in just about everything now with at least a cameo to make it known that he’s there. While that’s probably not going to happen, it’s fair to think that Deadpool will be a constant presence in the MCU at some point that people will be expecting to see here and there as things move forward. While his first interaction with an MCU character wasn’t with anyone that people might expect, Korg isn’t the worst person for Deadpool to sit with.

Comments / 0

Community Policy