Ray (8-4) picked up the win in Friday's 10-2 victory over the Rangers, allowing four hits and two walks over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out eight. The left-hander came out firing in the second half, tossing 66 of 100 pitches for strikes to extend his quality start streak to five. Ray has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since the beginning of June, posting a 2.11 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and remarkably efficient 78:14 K:BB through 55.1 innings over that stretch.