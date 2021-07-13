Olympic surfing exposes whitewashed Native Hawaiian roots

Minnesota's climbing community has reason to celebrate as the Olympic Games get underway in Tokyo later this week.The sport's first year as an Olympic event will feature Kyra Condie, a Shoreview native who got her start at a local Vertical Endeavors gym.The backstory: Condie, 25, started climbing at 11, after attending a birthday party at VE's St. Paul location.She overcame spinal surgery in her quest to become a world-class rock climber.What they're saying: "To have one of four athletes in the U.S. and one of two women (on the inaugural climbing team) be from Minnesota, it's a special badge of honor," Tracy Paino, vice president of Vertical Endeavors, told Axios."You don't usually associate Minnesota as a climbing destination, but lo and behold, we have someone who is homegrown."🧗‍♀️ Get a preview of Condie's skill — and speed — on her Instagram page.