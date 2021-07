Without a doubt, one of the hottest trends in the automotive world these days is what many call #vanlife, which refers to those that choose to transform vans into what are essentially smaller RVs or campers. These vans present a blank canvas for those seeking to design and build their own mobile living space, which only adds to the appeal of traveling around the country and spending nights out in the wilderness. But those looking to take a shortcut and purchase an already-converted van can do so via this tastefully-appointed 2019 Ford Transit 150 up for grabs at Cars & Bids.