Friends of Learning: Back to School Project is back this summer

By MICHELLE ZEHNDER fISCHER Guest Columnist
southernminn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs students enjoy the heat of summer, schools are busy planning for the 2021-22 school year. The last two school years have presented many opportunities to work together to adjust to the ever-changing landscape caused by COVID-19. Friends of Learning looks forward to another opportunity to partner with the community to provide students in need with basic school supplies. Families are struggling, and the funds may not be there to purchase basic school supplies. For some families, they must choose between paying rent and buying school supplies.

