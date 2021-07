A Reuters report says that Google will try to overturn a 2018 EU antitrust ruling against Android this September. That ruling included a $5.15 billion fine. In 2018, the European Commission (EC) found Google guilty of abusing its monopoly powers and forced it to implement Search and Browser choice screens when EU-based customers first sign-in to Android. These screens allow customers to choose non-Google options for both functions, and Google basically gamed the system and created a lottery system by which third parties would need to pay them to appear on the lists. It also raised the price of Android licenses in the EU.