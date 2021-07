A schoolboy who wrote a letter to cheer up Marcus Rashford has now said Boris Johnson is not doing enough to tackle racism.On an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Dexter Rosier read out the letter he sent to the England player after he received racist abuse following the UEFA Euros 2020 final. He then also revealed he had sent a letter to the Prime Minister. urging him to do more to prevent these cases.'Dear Boris Johnson, I Dexter do not think you are doing enough about racial abuse.'9-year-old Dexter has also written to Boris Johnson asking for tougher punishment...