Alloya Corporate Federal CU taps Aptys for faster payments

A current overview of one of the hottest sector in Fintech. If we had to name one fintech sector that benefited from the pandemic crisis, it would definitely be Payment. With the shift towards an economy that relies much more on online interactions, online payments have increased a lot since 2020. According to Business Insider, “the coronavirus pandemic accelerated payments industry digitization by two to three years”. To give you figures, the global digital payments industry is expected to hit $6.6trn value in 2021, a 40% increase in two years — according to data presented by Finaria.it.