Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

City Seeks Volunteers for Mobility Plan Committee

edmondok.com
 14 days ago

The City of Edmond is seeking ten volunteers to serve on a new advisory committee. The EdmondShift Advisory Committee is charged with providing guidance to city staff and their consultant team in the creation of an updated plan addressing future multimodal transportation needs across the city. These volunteers will be...

www.edmondok.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#City Limits#Bicycle Committee#The Advisory Committee#The Edmond City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Auburn, WAauburnexaminer.com

New Waste Management Containers are Headed Your Way

Beginning Monday, July 26, Waste Management crews will swap all existing containers with new containers. The new containers also bring an adjustment to the color assignments of the containers. Waste Management Serving all of Auburn. In late 2020 the Auburn City Council approved Waste Management to provide all solid waste...
Kansas City, MOmartincitytelegraph.com

City seeks public input on new long-range plans

Two virtual strategy sessions are scheduled to get public input on key aspects of KCMO’s proposed new long-range comprehensive plan being drafted by the Planning & Development Department to establish development priorities and guide land development decisions over the next 20 years or so. The proposed plan labeled the KC...
Nebraska City, NEkmaland.com

Nebraska City Commissioners hold budget workshops this week

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's City Council will be hard at work this week as the budgeting process for the next fiscal year begins. The commissioners are slated to meet Monday-Thursday this week at 8 a.m. each day in the ROWE Safety Complex to begin the fiscal year that begins on October 1st. Mayor Bryan Bequette says the first part of the budgeting process is an evaluation of where the city is at when it comes to revenue.
Vincennes, INVincennes Sun Commercial

City looking to volunteer annexation

City council members on Monday took the first step in annexing more than 20 acres of property just northwest of the city. Tim Oaks, an attorney with Ice Miller in Indianapolis, went before city council members to host a public hearing on the volunteer annexation, which would include just over 23 acres of land close to the Fox Ridge Nature Park — near Hillcrest and Bruceville roads.
Ardmore, OKDaily Ardmoreite

Anderson named Vice President of the Ardmore Development Authority

Andrea Anderson was promoted to Vice President of the Ardmore Development Authority during the June meeting of the Board of Trustees. The Ardmore Development Authority is a Public Trust of the City of Ardmore with a primary mission to recruit industry and provide retention and expansion support to area business. Ms. Anderson’s primary responsibility is the coordination of efforts focusing on potential business and industry clients as they explore options for new locations to relocate or expand. These efforts include responding to requests for proposals from site selectors, utility partners, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, and others. In addition, she maintains an extensive database that includes economic, demographic, property inventory and workforce information. She was instrumental in the development of a digital media strategy for the organization.
Bellevue, WAPosted by
Bellevue, Washington

What are your transportation priorities? Let us know

Questionnaire available as city creates new planning framework. The city is in the process of creating a new long-range planning framework to better guide transportation system investments. To make sure the plan reflects the priorities of everyone who walks, bikes, takes transit or drives in Bellevue, we’re inviting people to provide feedback through a questionnaire.
Alva, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Auditing firm not approved by Alva City Council

It’s rare that the person making a motion later votes against that motion. But that’s what happened when members of the Alva City Council voted on hiring an auditing firm. The agenda item for Monday’s meeting was discussion and action on engaging Angel, Johnston & Blasingame, P.C. to conduct the FY 2020-2021 City of Alva and Alva trust authority audits for an amount not to exceed $19,850.
Prescott, AZtheprescotttimes.com

Prescott News-City Seeks New Applications for Tourism Advisory Committee

PRESCOTT, AZ (July 21, 2021) – The City Council Subcommittee on Appointments is seeking applications from citizens who are interested in serving on the Tourism Advisory Committee. The City of Prescott is currently seeking applications for the following Boards, Commissions, or Committees:. Board, Commission, CommitteeTermNumber of VacanciesMust be a Prescott...
Advocacynny360.com

Pulaski looking for volunteers to become members of tree committee

PULASKI — During its July 12 meeting, the village board enacted a local law establishing a tree committee. Since trees are so valuable in helping to reduce noise, moderate climatic extremes and conserve energy, a volunteer committee to monitor and to advise on the trees within the village would be helpful in keeping the community trees healthy and well cared for.
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

Spokane City Council seeks community input on American Rescue Plan funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is seeking the public’s input on the new American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. Through this community engagement the city hopes to better utilize the $80 million in funds to provide emergency economic relief for businesses, residents, and communities negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Solon, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

City seeks plan to upgrade Community Park

An overhaul of the Community Park in Solon is on the horizon, with city officials moving forward with securing a master plan for the area. Last week, the City Council Safety and Public Properties Committee approved going out for a request for proposals to develop a master plan for the park, located at 6679 SOM Center Road. City Council added its approval Monday.
Jamestown, NYwnynewsnow.com

City Of Jamestown Seeking Public Feedback About Federal Funding Plan

JAMESTOWN – The City of Jamestown will hold several sessions to gage the public’s input on their strategy to use money allocated from the American Rescue Plan. Last week, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist unveiled his distribution plan for the $28 million the municipality received as part of the act. Officials...
Iowa City, IAthegazette.com

Iowa City Public Library’s art advisory committee seeks new members

The Iowa City Public Library’s Art Advisory Committee is looking for new members. The committee is looking for candidates who are involved and interested in the arts community in some way — artists, framers, instructors, students, gallery employees, collectors and serious enthusiasts. The committee is made up of six members, and terms run for three years (this term would end in April 2024). Candidates must reside in Iowa City or rural Johnson County and are appointed to the committee by the Library Board. Library employees are not eligible for appointment.
Parsons, KSParsons Sun

Board seeks more input on city plan

The Parsons Planning Commission hopes local residents will take advantage of two open house events next week so that more input from the community can be gathered on a comprehensive plan for the city. Also during a regular meeting on Tuesday, the planners approved a rezoning request to allow for...
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Chicago police civilian oversight plan clears city council's public safety committee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A City Council committee has signed off on a plan that would create more civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department. The idea of a civilian police oversight group gained momentum after the release of video of the Laquan McDonald shooting. Many community activists and others outraged by the shooting and other incidents of police wrongdoing called for change.
Florence, SCcityofflorence.com

City of Florence Accepting Applications for Volunteers to Serve on Newly Created Committees and Board

Scotty Davis, Deputy City Manager – 843-665-3170 or sdavis@cityofflorence.com. Florence City Council recently established the following Board and two committees that will make recommendations to City Council and/or staff for further consideration. They are as. follows:. Public Safety Citizen’s Review Board. Membership is comprised of seven (7) voting members appointed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy