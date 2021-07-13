City Seeks Volunteers for Mobility Plan Committee

Andrea Anderson was promoted to Vice President of the Ardmore Development Authority during the June meeting of the Board of Trustees. The Ardmore Development Authority is a Public Trust of the City of Ardmore with a primary mission to recruit industry and provide retention and expansion support to area business. Ms. Anderson’s primary responsibility is the coordination of efforts focusing on potential business and industry clients as they explore options for new locations to relocate or expand. These efforts include responding to requests for proposals from site selectors, utility partners, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, and others. In addition, she maintains an extensive database that includes economic, demographic, property inventory and workforce information. She was instrumental in the development of a digital media strategy for the organization.