Recipe Swap: Mayo-free tuna salad takes its cue from Italian cuisine

Soba noodles have a chewy texture and nutty flavor, and are as enjoyable chilled as they are hot. For a refreshing cold noodle salad, we cooked soba noodles in unsalted boiling water in a Dutch oven until tender but still resilient and rinsed them under cold running water to remove excess starch and prevent sticking. We then tossed the soba with a miso-based dressing, which clung to and flavored the noodles. We also cut a mix of raw vegetables into varying sizes so they'd incorporate nicely into the noodles while adding crunch and color. Sprinkling strips of toasted nori over the top added texture and a subtle briny taste. Yellow, red, or brown miso can be substituted for the white miso, if desired. We prefer the subtle flavor and crisp texture that freshly toasted nori brings to this dish; however, plain pretoasted seaweed snacks can be substituted. For a spicier dish, use the greater amount of arbol chiles. If dried arbol chiles are unavailable, you can substitute ¼ to ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes.