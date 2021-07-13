Man wandering in the woods didn’t make it home….

On July 1, 2021 deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a subject with dementia that had not been heard from since June 26, 2021. The missing person was Robert Donough out of Dundee, Oregon. The last contact with Robert was by his wife on the phone, and he was in Newport Oregon at the time. Donough’s Cell phone was pinged on Hwy 20 just east of the west Junction of Toledo later that day. Donough’s vehicle, a red 2000 Ford Ranger pickup was the vehicle he was driving, so an attempt to locate for Donough and his vehicle was put out by the Newberg Dundee police.