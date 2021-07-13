Why Your Dog Should Eat More Liver
If your dog doesn’t eat liver … he’s missing out. Not only on something he might really love eating … but on a powerful source of nutrients to fuel his body. Liver’s a vital part of a great raw diet for your dog … and chances are, you’re not feeding enough of it. It’s a true superfood for dogs! Liver’s a great source of protein that’s lower in fat than muscle meat. But it’s far more than that. Liver’s so rich in nutrients that people call liver nature’s multivitamin. Here are just a few of the nutrients liver offers your dog.www.dogsnaturallymagazine.com
Comments / 0