Why Your Dog Should Eat More Liver

Pet care is one of those disciplines that people should have more knowledge about in this modern world. We have been taking care of other animals for the longest time, especially since we have the brainpower to do it. There have been documentations regarding the domestication of various species, and it is also thanks to our ancestors who did not even have the internet to help. It also sounds so basic, like these animals should have the same needs as well for survival, right? However, it is not the case, as you can see with these animals in this link who have to live with us to survive.