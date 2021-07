Jane Sparks Nelson, formerly of Frankfort, passed away in Tacoma, WA, on April 19, 2021, in the loving care of her four daughters. She was 98 years old. Jane was born in Mount Vernon, KY, graduated from Mount Vernon High School and from Phillips University, College of the Bible in Enid, OK. She attended a graduate program at Yale Divinity School in New Haven, CT. She later obtained her elementary school teaching credential in Los Angeles, CA.