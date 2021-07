DOVER-FOXCROFT — The members of the Dover-Foxcroft GFWC (General Federation of Women’s Clubs) Miosac Club will be holding a yard sale on Saturday, July 17 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 66 Lincoln Street. In the event of inclement weather, a rain date has been set for July 24. A variety of household items will be available as well as puzzles and books. Clothing will not be available for sale.