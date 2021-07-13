7 Different Types of Red Wine Glasses

Listen, I'm the type of person who likes their home goods like they like their alcohol: nice and cheap. Sure, I may be a smidge biased, but these are the best types of people in life! They're not exactly picky, but they know how to get a bang for their buck, all while looking bougie on a budget, of course. And, like I said, if you too refuse to drop hella coin on things like booze and wine, then you prob have Z-E-R-O interest in spending lots of money on stuff like wine glasses, as well. Lucky for you, I've gathered a bunch of the best cheap wine glasses out in the wild RN that not only have incredibly inexpensive price tags but also appear to be luxurious.