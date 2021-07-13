Cancel
Kootenai County, ID

Northwest briefs

By Associated Press
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 13 days ago

ROSE LAKE, Idaho — Searchers are looking for a man who went missing in the Coeur d’Alene River while trying to retrieve a set of boat keys that had fallen into the water. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman were boating on the river in northern Idaho on Saturday afternoon, and both entered the water to find the keys. The man started struggling in the water, and the woman made her way to the shore and tried to throw him her life jacket.

lmtribune.com

