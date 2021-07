HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Several college baseball players with ties to the state of Alabama were selected on day two of the 2021 MLB Draft. Former Huntsville High standout and current Mississippi State pitcher Christian MacLeod was selected in the fifth round by the Minnesota Twins as the 159th pick. MacLeod was one of three Bulldogs to be selected on day two of the draft, joining their teammate Will Bednar who was the 14th overall pick.