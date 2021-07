Boothbay’s rich fishing history will be on display in an exhibit of historic and contemporary photographs at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House from Aug. 6 through Sept. 30. The exhibit is drawn from a research collection of fishing-related photographs from various organizations and community members and hosted in an online database. The Boothbay Regional Maritime Foundation (BRMF) was formed in 2018 to preserve working waterfront but also to educate the public on the region’s important maritime history. As part of this effort, the foundation has collaborated with the Boothbay Region Historical Society (BRHS) and the Penobscot Marine Museum (PMM) to build a research collection of photographs and make them available to the public. Photos from the Historical Society collection have been digitized as well as hundreds of photos and negatives from the Department of Marine Resources, historical photos from the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library and the Boothbay Register and many individuals.