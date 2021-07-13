Cancel
Environment

Tracking suspended dust particles from Africa!

KFOR
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you thought it was safe to go outside. It’s back. The Saharan Dust! All fooling aside. Next few days you will notice milky, hazy skies due to suspended dust particles all the way from Africa! That’s right! Dust particles get picked up from the easterly trade winds in the tropics from the African Coast and move all the way across the ocean and up into the southern plains. There is some health risk as well for folks who might suffer from respiratory health issues. This pattern is around for a few days and than another change in the weather brings rain chances and cooler temps by the weekend.

