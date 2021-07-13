Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

U.S. Men’s Basketball Gets Back On Track With 108-80 Win Over No. 4 Argentina

teamusa.org
 14 days ago

LAS VEGAS — U.S. men’s basketball team coach Gregg Popovich said the Olympians lost their legs and wore down in a second straight exhibition loss Monday. Less than 24 hours later, the Americans regained their footing on the road to Tokyo. Behind a blistering first quarter and 17 points apiece...

www.teamusa.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada College Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
State
Virginia State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Scola
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Nba#Michelob Ultra Arena#Americans#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For U.S. Basketball Team

Stephen A. Smith is among those who have taken to social media to react to the United States men’s basketball team’s shocking loss on Sunday. Team USA, led by Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, suffered a loss in its opening game of the Summer Olympics on Sunday morning. The Americans were upset by France, 83-76, in the opening contest of the group stage.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Lakers Will Trade Anthony Davis this Offseason

Colin Cowherd: “This Lakers locker room was not great I’m told. LeBron was frustrated with AD, Frank Vogel who loves his bigs to be in shape was frustrated with AD, and Dennis Schroder was driving everybody crazy, specifically Kyle Kuzma. I’m told Frank Vogel is no guarantee to make it through the entire year next year – that’s the kind of toxicity they were dealing with… This Lakers locker room is not great right now. Never forget that this is what happens in LeBron’s career when he doesn’t win a title. 2010, he leaves the Cavs for the Heat. In 2014 he left the Heat for the Cavs. 2016 he fired David Blatt the coach in Cleveland. 2017 he tried to get Kyrie Irving traded. 2018 he left the Cavs for the Lakers. In 2019 he blew out all the players and they traded for AD. LeBron’s favorite movie is ‘The Godfather’ and he loves Michael Corleone. You get whacked if you don’t get business done. When you go back to his career the last decade, when he doesn’t win a title big stuff happens virtually every year. BIG stuff is coming. It may be Dame, it may be Bradley Beal, I would not be shocked if AD got traded. I don’t think it will happen, but the dude is not committed as much as LeBron is. Dame and Bradley Beal are in the weight room all offseason, and AD is increasingly hurt. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but if LeBron doesn’t win and it looks ugly and people start bailing on LeBron, BIG STUFF happens.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Fox News

USA Basketball Olympian JaVale McGee asked strange question about his mother

Team USA basketball star JaVale McGee was taken aback on Saturday when a reporter asked him a strange question about his family. McGee, who joined the U.S. Olympic roster at a moment’s notice after Kevin Love dropped out and Bradley Beal was forced to miss the Games due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, talked with reporters a day before the team’s first game against France at the Tokyo Games.
BasketballPosted by
WOKV

USA bounces back, tops Argentina 108-80 in pre-Tokyo tune-up

USA Basketball finally made it look easy again. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans took control from the outset, beating Argentina 108-80 in Las Vegas on Tuesday to avoid what would have been the first three-game losing streak in this era of NBA players being able to represent USA Basketball on the international stage.
Basketball94.3 Jack FM

Basketball: Australia’s Mills not satisfied despite win over U.S.

(Reuters) – Patty Mills led Australia to a 91-83 win over the United States in an exhibition game on Monday but said the ‘Boomers’ still have a long way to go as they chase a first Olympic men’s basketball medal. The Australians handed Greg Popovic’s team their second consecutive warm-up...
NBAchatsports.com

United States vs. Argentina final score: Beal scores 17 in 108-80 win

After a couple of bad losses in friendlies, many of us (and especially me) were pessimistic about the USA Basketball men’s national team’s game against Argentina on Tuesday night. The Argentines were FIBA Americas’ top team in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. On the one hand, I wouldn’t be mad...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAnetsdaily.com

Kevin Durant paces Team USA to first exhibition win, defeating Argentina, 108-80

Order has been restored … to an extent. After dropping two exhibition games against Nigeria and Australia in the span of four days, Team USA bounced back, defeating Argentina, 108-80. With a win under their belts, it’s a step in the right direction for the national team ahead of the Tokyo Games. Now, developing chemistry is the top priority — a quality where other international teams hold an advantage.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Olympics: Warriors' Draymond Green tallies 8 points in 17 minutes in Team USA's much-needed exhibition win vs. Argentina, 108-80

Following a surprise pair of back-to-back losses to open exhibition season, Team USA finally got into the win column on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. After losses to Nigeria and Australia, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal helped push the Americans to a much-needed victory over Argentina, 108-80. Durant notched 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor with six boards and three assists in 23 minutes. Beal matched Durant with 17 points of his own on 5-of-8 shooing from the field in 26 minutes.
Sportscelticslife.com

Video: Team USA finally wins one as they defeat Argentina 108-80

Team USA followed up their shocking loss to Nigeria with another loss in their 2nd game on their Olympic preparation schedule versus Australia. Today the most star studded team finally won one with a convincing 108-80 victory over Argentina. Jayson tatum sat this game out. Zach Lavine started in his...
Las Vegas, NVteamusa.org

WNBA All-Stars Hand U.S. Women A Defeat In First Pre-Olympic Exhibition

LAS VEGAS — While international competition grows stronger each year, so does the depth of American basketball. That was evident Wednesday as the U.S. women’s basketball team lost to the WNBA All-Stars 93-85 in the first of three pre-Olympic exhibition games at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
Basketballteamusa.org

U.S. Men’s And Women’s Basketball Teams Close Pre-Olympic Exhibitions With Wins

LAS VEGAS — It will be a happy flight to Tokyo on Monday for the U.S. men’s and women’s basketball teams. Both teams wrapped up pre-Olympic competition Sunday with wins at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay. The men rallied past Spain to finish 2-2, while the women rolled past Nigeria 93-62 and went 1-2. After an uneven and sometimes tumultuous week in Las Vegas, the teams know the task in Tokyo is to bring home the gold — it would be the seventh straight for the women and the fourth in a row for the men.

Comments / 0

Community Policy