Aberdeen, SD - Funeral services for Charlie H. Mitchell, 97, of Aberdeen, SD, will be 10:30am, Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor Derek Baum officiating. Charlie died Saturday, July 10, at Bethesda Home in Aberdeen. Charlie H. Mitchell was born on July 22, 1923, to Alexander & Inez (Marvin) Mitchell in Pierpont, SD. He was delivered by his uncle, Dr. Murphy. Charlie attended Fangen Country School, Houghton High School, and graduated from Hecla High School in 1941. On September 3, 1943, Charlie married LuCille Mitchell in Houghton, SD. They made their home on the Mitchell family farm near Houghton where they remained for many years and raised their family. Charlie had a passion and love for farming and worked as a farmer his whole life. Even at the age of 90 he was still out in the field combining. After retiring from life on the farm, they made their home in Aberdeen and enjoyed wintering in Mesa, AZ for 18 years. Charlie was a director of Columbia Farmers Union in the early 1960s and elected to the Brown County Board of Education in 1964. He was a member of the Brown County ASC committee, and director/owner of Northern Grain in Claremont, SD for many years. He was a member at First United Methodist Church. Charlie enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Minnesota Twins Baseball. He liked playing Pinochle and eating rice crispy bars. Grateful for having shared Charlie's life are his children: Dennis (Laretta) Mitchell, Marcy (Carroll) Stenseth, Curt (Paula) Mitchell, and Carson Mitchell; grandchildren: Tammy (Rich) Allen, Trish (Trent) Rodahl, Tara (Troy) Ihde, Christopher (Monica) Komomua, Lara (Shawn) Gengerke, Sarah (Trent) Sever, Mallory Mitchell, Alex (fiancé Rachelle Dohman); and great-grandchildren: Gia Gengerke, Jasmine Gengerke, McKenna Ihde, Ethan Gengerke, Taylor Ihde, Derick Allen, Clara Komomua, Olive Sever, Nora Komomua, Mackson Dohman, Owen Sever. Preceding Charlie in death are his wife, LuCille; parents, Alex and Inez Mitchell; and siblings: Marvin (Mildred) Mitchell, Mary (Glenn) Jensen, Boyd (Daisy) Mitchell, siblings-in-law; Wayne (MarGarett) Knecht, Frances (Wendell) Smith, Howard (Helen) Knecht, Gordon (Maryellen) Tunby.