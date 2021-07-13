Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, SD

Charlie H. Mitchell

Aberdeen News
 14 days ago

Aberdeen, SD - Funeral services for Charlie H. Mitchell, 97, of Aberdeen, SD, will be 10:30am, Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor Derek Baum officiating. Charlie died Saturday, July 10, at Bethesda Home in Aberdeen. Charlie H. Mitchell was born on July 22, 1923, to Alexander & Inez (Marvin) Mitchell in Pierpont, SD. He was delivered by his uncle, Dr. Murphy. Charlie attended Fangen Country School, Houghton High School, and graduated from Hecla High School in 1941. On September 3, 1943, Charlie married LuCille Mitchell in Houghton, SD. They made their home on the Mitchell family farm near Houghton where they remained for many years and raised their family. Charlie had a passion and love for farming and worked as a farmer his whole life. Even at the age of 90 he was still out in the field combining. After retiring from life on the farm, they made their home in Aberdeen and enjoyed wintering in Mesa, AZ for 18 years. Charlie was a director of Columbia Farmers Union in the early 1960s and elected to the Brown County Board of Education in 1964. He was a member of the Brown County ASC committee, and director/owner of Northern Grain in Claremont, SD for many years. He was a member at First United Methodist Church. Charlie enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Minnesota Twins Baseball. He liked playing Pinochle and eating rice crispy bars. Grateful for having shared Charlie's life are his children: Dennis (Laretta) Mitchell, Marcy (Carroll) Stenseth, Curt (Paula) Mitchell, and Carson Mitchell; grandchildren: Tammy (Rich) Allen, Trish (Trent) Rodahl, Tara (Troy) Ihde, Christopher (Monica) Komomua, Lara (Shawn) Gengerke, Sarah (Trent) Sever, Mallory Mitchell, Alex (fiancé Rachelle Dohman); and great-grandchildren: Gia Gengerke, Jasmine Gengerke, McKenna Ihde, Ethan Gengerke, Taylor Ihde, Derick Allen, Clara Komomua, Olive Sever, Nora Komomua, Mackson Dohman, Owen Sever. Preceding Charlie in death are his wife, LuCille; parents, Alex and Inez Mitchell; and siblings: Marvin (Mildred) Mitchell, Mary (Glenn) Jensen, Boyd (Daisy) Mitchell, siblings-in-law; Wayne (MarGarett) Knecht, Frances (Wendell) Smith, Howard (Helen) Knecht, Gordon (Maryellen) Tunby.

www.aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierpont, SD
City
Houghton, SD
County
Brown County, SD
City
Marvin, SD
City
Claremont, SD
Aberdeen, SD
Obituaries
City
Aberdeen, SD
City
Howard, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitchell Family#Alex And#Sd#Bethesda Home#Alexander Inez#Fangen Country School#Houghton High School#Hecla High School#Columbia Farmers Union#Minnesota Twins Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy