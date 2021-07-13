Gunnison County Receives 2021 US News Healthiest Communities Badge
Gunnison County achieved a top ranking among counties across the United States. Gunnison County was ranked 55 on the United States News & Health Reports. The analysis revealed the highest score for infrastructure, environment, public safety, food & nutrition and population health. The greatest opportunity revealed was housing. For more information please see the full report at: https://www.usnews.com/news/healthiest-communities/colorado/gunnison-county.www.gunnisoncounty.org
