Mets' Alonso uses Maine-made bats to repeat as Home Run Derby champ

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing like Maine-grown hardwood to rule the Home Run Derby. Of course, it helps that New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has it in his hands. Alonso captured his second straight Home Run Derby on Monday night, pounding out 74 home runs over three rounds of competition at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, to reestablish himself as one of Major League Baseball’s elite power hitters and create a celebratory mood at Dove Tail Bats in Shirley where the slugger’s bats are made.

