San Francisco, CA

SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR LONDON BREED ON THE STATE BUDGET AGREEMENT

 14 days ago

Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises San Francisco-Dallas Community Spotlight~~. Contact: Mayor’s Office of Communications, mayorspressoffice@sfgov.org. San Francisco, CA — Mayor London N. Breed today issued the following statement following Governor Newsom signing the Fiscal Year 2021-22 California state budget. The State budget makes historic investments in homelessness programs, education, and the state's long-term financial health. It prioritizes the health and safety of Californians by committing to programs that will assist families and businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

