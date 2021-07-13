SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR LONDON BREED ON THE STATE BUDGET AGREEMENT
San Francisco, CA — Mayor London N. Breed today issued the following statement following Governor Newsom signing the Fiscal Year 2021-22 California state budget. The State budget makes historic investments in homelessness programs, education, and the state's long-term financial health. It prioritizes the health and safety of Californians by committing to programs that will assist families and businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
