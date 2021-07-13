Milton Police Log: July 2-8

The Milton Police Department responded to 115 incidents between July 2-8. This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department. Ofc. Schiavo responded to a residence on McMullen road were the caller was advising a black 4 door car came to the mailbox and took a package from her mailbox. A call came in shortly after from UPS, advising they had delivered a package to that address incorrectly, and that the UPS employee retrieved the package in their personal vehicle.