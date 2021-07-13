Connie Rolison, 69, of Laurel, Montana passed away July 12, 2021. She has gone to her Heavenly home to be with the Lord. Connie grew up in Laurel, then went to work for BNSF Railway as a Clerk. During her time with the railroad she called many places home, but after almost 40 years she retired and returned to her true home, Laurel, to be close to family and friends. Connie’s love for her five children and ten grandchildren was endless. She had many close friends, but a special and dear friend in Denise Smart. She was a huge Elvis Presley fan and loved antiquing, garage sales, and bargain shopping, especially for Elvis memorabilia. Connie touched many lives, enjoyed holidays with family, and easily made friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Kathryn Rolison, and sister LeeAnn. Connie is survived by her children; Nathan Temple (Danielle), Kassie Temple, Jill Temple (Shaw), Rhandi Temple, and Lyndsey Temple; grandchildren, Kadence, Parker, Rhye, Saylee, Alex, Zachry, Jerzy, Jakob, Kellan, and Stevie; brothers, Guy Rolison (Star), Ron Rolison (LuJuan); sister, Ginger Belshe (Eddie), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services will be held Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. The service will be officiated by her nephew, Timothy Mikes, at United Methodist Church, 307 W. 4th St., Laurel, followed by a light lunch.