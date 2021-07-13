Joe Thomas, 92, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Christus Bossier Health Center in Bossier City, LA. Joe was born April 30, 1929, in Doddridge and served in the United States Navy from 1946 until 1948. He was an operator and retired as a dispatcher from Schlumberger Oil Field Services. He was an active member of the Antioch East Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and working in his garden. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Tige and Spike.