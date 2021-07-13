Cancel
NBA

Bucks G Sam Merrill on his Finals experience, rookie year, Utes HC Craig Smith + more

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Utah State and current Bucks G Sam Merrill joins The Drive to discuss his NBA Finals experience so far, Giannis as a teammate, paying his rookie dues, thoughts on the series vs the Suns, Utes HC Craig Smith, Ryan Odom in Logan + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get...

Sam Merrill
Ryan Odom
#Bucks#Sports News#Utes Hc#Utah State#Nba Finals#Suns
