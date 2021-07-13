Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, TN

Stories From the Past - Boat Racing On Dale Hollow Lake

Overton County News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer weather means area lakes will be dotted with jet skis, sea-doos, pontoons and all other kinds of boats enjoying the fun the season always brings. Dale Hollow lake will see its share, but many years ago, another type of boating event got a lot attention. During the late 1940s and early 1950s, a group of Livingston businessmen got together on Sunday afternoons on Dale Hollow lake to race what were called stock utility racing boats. When this group first began to race, none of the men even owned a stock utility boat, that came later. They started out with ordinary fishing boats and a makeshift track using big, black inner tubes that were anchored out in the lake to outline the course. The site of their first track was in front of the boat dock the Harrison’s owned, known as Sunset Dock. Members of this group included Bill Bussell, Dr. C.N. Eley, Verlin Hyder, Dr. H.B. Nevans, Aubrey McCormick, Raymond McCormick, Osby Story, and Gradis Winningham. After word got out that this type of racing was taking place on Sunday afternoons on Dale Hollow, folks lined up on the banks of the lake to watch. These events were sometimes held up by baptismal services taking place near the Obey River bridge. During those times, the races were stopped until the baptizing service was finished.

www.overtoncountynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Livingston, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Tennessee Sports
Livingston, TN
Sports
City
Crossville, TN
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boat Racing#Race#Fishing Boats#Boating#Sunset Dock#Mercury Super 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Cars
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600,000 to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general's office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...

Comments / 0

Community Policy