Stories From the Past - Boat Racing On Dale Hollow Lake

Summer weather means area lakes will be dotted with jet skis, sea-doos, pontoons and all other kinds of boats enjoying the fun the season always brings. Dale Hollow lake will see its share, but many years ago, another type of boating event got a lot attention. During the late 1940s and early 1950s, a group of Livingston businessmen got together on Sunday afternoons on Dale Hollow lake to race what were called stock utility racing boats. When this group first began to race, none of the men even owned a stock utility boat, that came later. They started out with ordinary fishing boats and a makeshift track using big, black inner tubes that were anchored out in the lake to outline the course. The site of their first track was in front of the boat dock the Harrison’s owned, known as Sunset Dock. Members of this group included Bill Bussell, Dr. C.N. Eley, Verlin Hyder, Dr. H.B. Nevans, Aubrey McCormick, Raymond McCormick, Osby Story, and Gradis Winningham. After word got out that this type of racing was taking place on Sunday afternoons on Dale Hollow, folks lined up on the banks of the lake to watch. These events were sometimes held up by baptismal services taking place near the Obey River bridge. During those times, the races were stopped until the baptizing service was finished.