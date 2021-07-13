Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Painting was hiding Rembrandt

Overton County News
 12 days ago

The painting had been hanging on a wall in a villa in the province of Rome, Italy, for many years, and when it suddenly fell to the floor it was damaged. So, the owners sent it off to be repaired and cleaned. And that’s when they found out that it...

www.overtoncountynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Painting#Amac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Paintings
Related
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

Stimulating Pandemic-Painted Artwork

The Atelier Later is a solo exhibition by emerging artist Charlie Robb. Robb will be showcasing a selection of stimulating works that he painted during the pandemic. Born in Preston, Lancashire, the artist situates himself among other abstract expressionist painters. Steeped in the history and traditions of his artistic style, the emerging artist has been featured in Vogue, Tatler, and GQ.
Visual Artbostonchildrensmuseum.org

Splatter Paint

Who doesn’t love throwing paint?! Play with paint and create unique works of art. The Summer of Play - Rediscover the Joy and Wonder of Play. Join us for a Summer of Play at the Museum, a celebration of play and its intrinsic benefits for children. Make, create, explore, discover, play, and make a special memory for your Summer.
Visual ArtKeene Sentinel

Pastel Painting

Pastel painting or drawing can be a versatile art form. They can be easily used to blend together and create a painting, or pastels can be used to create solid lines that look more like a drawing. The great thing about pastels is that there are no solvents or brushes...
AnimalsSmithonian

The Tragic Life of Hansken, ‘Rembrandt’s Elephant’

In the mid-17th century, residents of Amsterdam flocked to see a strange and incredible sight: an Asian elephant, imported from Sri Lanka, who could perform a repertoire of tricks. Among those dazzled by this exotic creature, known by the name Hansken, was the preeminent Dutch painter Rembrandt van Rijn. Now, reports Nina Siegal for the New York Times, an exhibition at the Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam explores the artist’s fascination with Hansken—and highlights her tragic life as a spectacle in a foreign land.
Museumstribuneledgernews.com

Some 46,000 visitors see 'Rembrandt's Orient' at Potsdam's Barberini

Potsdam, Germany — Despite a long closure, slightly more than 46,000 visitors saw the exhibition "Rembrandt's Orient" at Potsdam's Barberini Museum on the outskirts of Berlin, the museum said on Sunday, as the show came to an end after 18 weeks. The Barberini has been open again for 11 weeks....
Robert, LAHammond Daily Star

Artist paints patriotism

Millions of Americans from coast-to-coast ooze patriotism and love of country and take every opportunity to express their feelings, from supporting veterans’ projects to standing for the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. Some, like Shirley Blount, a resident of Steppe Road south of Robert, channel their emotions into some...
Photographydailyartmagazine.com

The Dutch Master of Selfies: Rembrandt’s 6 Magnificent Self-Portraits

Rembrandt van Rijn, one of the greatest painters and printmakers in European art, was born 415 years ago in Leiden, Netherlands. Today, people take selfies. Back then, Rembrandt painted them. He created nearly 100 self-portraits during his lifetime, including approximately 50 paintings, 32 etchings, and 7 drawings. These self-portraits create an astonishingly accurate visual diary of the artist over a span of 40 years. Here we present 6 magnificent examples of Rembrandt’s self-portraits that show all the good and bad things that happened to him in his life.
Theater & Dancebostonchildrensmuseum.org

Paint to Music

Dance, play, and paint all at once. What will you paint if you let the music guide you?. The Summer of Play - Rediscover the Joy and Wonder of Play. Join us for a Summer of Play at the Museum, a celebration of play and its intrinsic benefits for children. Make, create, explore, discover, play, and make a special memory for your Summer.
Visual Artbostonchildrensmuseum.org

Pendulum Painting

Explore what happens when you let gravity help you paint!. The Summer of Play - Rediscover the Joy and Wonder of Play. Join us for a Summer of Play at the Museum, a celebration of play and its intrinsic benefits for children. Make, create, explore, discover, play, and make a special memory for your Summer.
Visual Artlifeofadailypainter.com

Paper Painting

Wilma came by The Studio yesterday and worked up this beautiful heart paper painting. Nice work! Did you know that you miss a class that you’d like to do you can make arrangements with Kelly to come by and do it another time? Keep that in mind when you see something you’d like to create and come do it with us. And check out the upcoming events right here.
Tilton, NHConcord Monitor

Relax and paint

Have you ever wanted to get more creative with painting, but didn’t know how? Have fun with Painting for Relaxation. This is a beginner class where we will experiment with different subjects of abstract and techniques. All experiences and ages 16 and older are welcome. This class will be held...
Visual Artthecomanchechief.com

“Painting for Fun” part two

We had so much fun, we’re back for a second session. Local artists Susan Stepp and Paula Vaughn, as well as Dean Herbert from Dublin, will be helping kids paint giraffes (realistic or colorful) and adults paint a barn in a landscape on Wednesday, July 28. This is a fundraiser for the Comanche County Art Association There will be two sessions—a morning session from 9:30-11:30 for children ages 8 and up and an afternoon session from 1:30-3:30 for adults (high school and up) at the Linsey Building, 404 E. Cedar Ave. across from Oaklawn Cemetery. Susan Stepp, who will lead the session, is a retired high school art teacher. Paula Vaughn and Dean Herbert have also taught art. All paint professionally and have done commission work.
Visual Artbubblelife.com

You Can Paint

Even if you've never held a paint brush you will be amazed at the beautiful oil painting you can create in one fun and inspiring lesson. The painting for July will be "Demur Lady." Important Event Information. Please see the event flyer for complete details. Register in person at the...
Telegraph

Tate Modern invites people to doodle on floor for new exhibit – but will remove rude graffiti

Art gallery attendants are usually occupied by ensuring that a respectful silence is maintained and that no one strays too close to priceless masterpieces. But from Saturday, staff at the Tate Modern’s new exhibition inviting visitors to sketch on the gallery’s floor will be tasked with monitoring the drawings in case some who take part are tempted to daub the kind of rude graffiti normally seen on the back of lavatory doors.
Visual Artbostonchildrensmuseum.org

Paint a Car!

The old PlaySpace car is in need of a new coat of paint, and the Museum needs your help to paint it!. The Summer of Play - Rediscover the Joy and Wonder of Play. Join us for a Summer of Play at the Museum, a celebration of play and its intrinsic benefits for children. Make, create, explore, discover, play, and make a special memory for your Summer.
Visual Artlifeofadailypainter.com

Guests Come to Paint

You know we have ongoing weekly Art Classes for Adults and Kids at The Studio. These are held every Wednesday and Thursday. Click here for more information and details. And from time to time one of the regular students brings a friend with them to paint. This happened last week when Andrea’s friend Candy was visiting. They are both from New Hampshire originally and now Candy and her husband are traveling the country, living in their RV. I want to do that! It was so much fun hearing about her adventures while helping her create this little painting that will help her remember her time with us. Come join us for a class soon. You’ll love it too! Contact kwalker@kellywalkerstudios.com to schedule a class.
Visual ArtMartha's Vineyard Times

From painting to pottery at Featherstone

Friday, July 16, at Featherstone brings Approaching Painting with Eva Cincotta from 9 am to 12 pm in the Art Barn. It is a class on watercolor, oil, and acrylic painting techniques that lead to quick, loose, and vibrant works. It is also offered on Mondays at the same time. At 12 pm, an A Gallery popup exhibit, curated by Tanya Augoustinos, is featured until 4 pm, and it continues daily through the end of July. There is also an Open Pottery Studio session from 12 to 2 pm, which provides non-instructional time for students to work on their own. Open studio hours are also available Sunday through Thursday. Featherstone Friday’s live music continues with the Dukes of Circuit Avenue from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. This tribute to classic rock will take place on the lawn surrounding the Art Barn’s deck.
Visual Artbostonchildrensmuseum.org

Paint Extravaganza

Play with paint! Throw it, splatter it, roll in it, drum with it! Let your inner artist out as you play with paint in all different ways!. The Summer of Play - Rediscover the Joy and Wonder of Play. Join us for a Summer of Play at the Museum, a...
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Painting pottery at summer camp

ALPENA, Mich. — One local business offers a paint–based summer camp for kids. The Cobbygoose ceramics shop allows patrons to customize pottery, dishes, and other ceramic items. This year, they brought back their two–day summer camp for 2021. Campers paint multiple items, from cookware to piggy banks, and get to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy