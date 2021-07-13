Painting was hiding Rembrandt

You know we have ongoing weekly Art Classes for Adults and Kids at The Studio. These are held every Wednesday and Thursday. Click here for more information and details. And from time to time one of the regular students brings a friend with them to paint. This happened last week when Andrea’s friend Candy was visiting. They are both from New Hampshire originally and now Candy and her husband are traveling the country, living in their RV. I want to do that! It was so much fun hearing about her adventures while helping her create this little painting that will help her remember her time with us. Come join us for a class soon. You’ll love it too! Contact kwalker@kellywalkerstudios.com to schedule a class.