Painting was hiding Rembrandt

Friday, July 16, at Featherstone brings Approaching Painting with Eva Cincotta from 9 am to 12 pm in the Art Barn. It is a class on watercolor, oil, and acrylic painting techniques that lead to quick, loose, and vibrant works. It is also offered on Mondays at the same time. At 12 pm, an A Gallery popup exhibit, curated by Tanya Augoustinos, is featured until 4 pm, and it continues daily through the end of July. There is also an Open Pottery Studio session from 12 to 2 pm, which provides non-instructional time for students to work on their own. Open studio hours are also available Sunday through Thursday. Featherstone Friday’s live music continues with the Dukes of Circuit Avenue from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. This tribute to classic rock will take place on the lawn surrounding the Art Barn’s deck.
