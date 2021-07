Funeral services for Mr. Marvin C. Norrod, 92, of Monroe, will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021 from the chapel of Livingston Funeral Home with Bro. John Copeland officiating. Burial will follow in the Grant Norrod Cemetery. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday evening, July 14, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of services at Livingston Funeral Home.