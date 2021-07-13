Bid awarded for Worthington water treatment improvement project
A $26,205,800 bid for the Worthington water treatment facility improvement project was awarded during Monday night's Worthington City Council meeting. There were two bidders on the project: Gridor Construction Inc. of Buffalo and Rice Lake Construction Group of Deerwood. Gridor Construction was awarded the bid based on its total, which was about 3 percent lower than the bid submitted by Rice Lake Construction Group of Deerwood.www.myradioworks.net
Comments / 0