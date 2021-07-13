Medina named Athlete of the Year

SAN LUIS VALLEY — The Colorado State Activities Association (CHSAA) has released their boys and girls All-State Track teams. Among those recognized Alamosa athlete Joshua Medina has been named the 3A Boys Athlete of the Year as a three time champion this summer monopolizing the long distance events with gold in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 Meter runs. Fellow Senior and three-time champion, Avery Palmgren of Sangre de Cristo, was also recognized with 1A Girls First Team honors. Palmgren finished with top honors in the 100 and 200 Meter dashes as well as the long jump.