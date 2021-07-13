Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Medina named Athlete of the Year

Alamosa Valley Courier
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN LUIS VALLEY — The Colorado State Activities Association (CHSAA) has released their boys and girls All-State Track teams. Among those recognized Alamosa athlete Joshua Medina has been named the 3A Boys Athlete of the Year as a three time champion this summer monopolizing the long distance events with gold in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 Meter runs. Fellow Senior and three-time champion, Avery Palmgren of Sangre de Cristo, was also recognized with 1A Girls First Team honors. Palmgren finished with top honors in the 100 and 200 Meter dashes as well as the long jump.

alamosanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Alamosa, CO
Sports
City
Alamosa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Jump#Chsaa#Sangre De Cristo#1a Girls First Team#Alamosa First Team#Mason#Avery Palmgren Sangre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators and the White House are locked in intense negotiations to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal, with pressure mounting on all sides to wrap up talks and show progress on President Joe Biden’s top priority. Despite weeks of closed-door discussions, senators from the bipartisan group blew past...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy