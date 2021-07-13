Downtown Farmers’ Market

ALAMOSA—The Alamosa Farmers’ Market welcomes locals and visitors to downtown Alamosa, Saturdays at the corner of 6th and State for the 2021 market season. Mask wearing is encouraged and vendors will be distanced again this season. It is encouraged that immune compromised customers to shop early in the day and avoid peak hours from 10 am to noon to shop. Vendors will be selling regional farm fresh food products, other food stuffs, hand crafted items each week. Kids activities will be to-go items with all the directions and supplies. The Market accepts debit and credit cards, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC vouchers, and cash.