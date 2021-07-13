Rifters draw large crowd to Cole Park

Sundays at Six kicked off July 11th featuring The Rifters in Cole Park, drawing a large contingent of fans of live music. The concert series is hosted by the Alamosa Live Music Association (ALMA) and Viaero Wireless as well as a number of other sponsors. The Rifters formed in 2002 in the fertile and creative music scene of Taos. Alamosa’s own Don Richmond and Jim Bradley of the Hired Hands joined Rod Taylor of the Rounders to form the band. Visit alma online.org for a complete summer lineup.