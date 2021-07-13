Cancel
Tobyhanna, PA

New Jersey tax preparer gets 18-months for helping clients file falsified tax returns

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt'll be 18-months in prison for Sylvain Dienhoue, 53, of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania who helps his clients filing those illegal returns so they could get bigger refunds. Continue reading...

Income TaxKTEN.com

New Jersey Estate Tax 2021

New Jersey charges an inheritance tax, though it stopped charging estate taxes in 2018. However, residents of the Garden State could owe federal estate taxes. Estate and inheritance taxes are a way for the federal government and for states to raise money when a person dies and transfers property to their heirs. Estate taxes come out of a deceased person’s overall estate before the remainder is paid out to the heirs, whereas an inheritance tax is the responsibility of each individual heir, based on what they receive.
EconomyPosted by
NJ.com

Professor: New Jersey can reduce taxes and fix its pension system at the same time | Opinion

The state Legislature must make fixing our pension system a priority or risk painful future choices for the entire state. Most of New Jersey’s public employees are in a “defined benefit plan,” which calculates retirement benefits based on a formula and guarantees a payout. But these plans often run into problems due to faulty assumptions, actuarial mistakes and poorly managed investments.
Income TaxPosted by
The Oregonian

Stimulus update: When will next stimulus payment be sent? Dates for next check

Millions of American families are noticing extra money in their checking accounts this week. The Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department began sending child tax credit payments in the form of direct deposits on July 15. The first batch of advance monthly payments – worth about $15 billion – have been sent to about 35 million families with 86% delivered via direct deposit.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
Maryland Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

A Maryland widow put her million-dollar mansion on the market. Then sovereign citizens moved in.

Valued at $1.5 million, the Falls Road home has it all. Hidden among trees on 2 acres with an elegant outdoor terrace overlooking lush green forest, the 2½-story mansion boasts a stone fireplace and vaulted wood-beam ceilings, six bedrooms and five bathrooms, a deluxe butler’s pantry and indoor pizza oven and large windows across the walls of the 10,000-square-foot space. There’s even a treehouse with a wraparound porch.
PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

IRS Officer Sentenced for Obstructing Tax Law

A former IRS officer was sentenced today to three years in prison for obstructing federal tax laws, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. Former Revenue Officer Sonya Vivar, 55, pleaded guilty in November to one count of corrupt endeavor to obstruct or impede the due administration of internal revenue laws. She was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman.
Congress & Courtsfoodsafetynews.com

Judge orders Amos Miller to pay $250,000 fine within 30 days or risk jail

Federal Judge Edward G. Smith today signed a 39-page order imposing sanctions on Amos Miller and Miller’s Organic Farm, including a $250,000 fine and other penalties. “In order to effect defendants’ future compliance, by making them aware of the seriousness of their violations and the consequences for future violations, defendants are ordered to pay to the United States, within 30 days of the date of entry of this Order — and pursuant to written instructions that the United States will provide to defendants—a fine of $250,000, or face further monetary and other penalties, possibly including imprisonment of Amos Miller,” the order says.

