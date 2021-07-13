Cancel
Sarasota County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 10:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sarasota The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 800 AM EDT Thursday. * At 333 AM EDT, Emergency management reported flooding is continuing in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Flood waters continue to slowly fall, however some roads remain impassible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Port.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Extreme Weather
