LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, July 13--4pm hour

4PM Topics: 2.78 magnitude earthquake rattles part of Puget Sound! GUEST: KOMO's Carleen Johnson joins Ari to discuss how Police agencies across the state have less than two weeks to be trained and ready to operate under several reforms passed by the state legislature earlier this year // The Left Coast: Larry Elder announces candidacy in California recall election, Newsom denied party affiliation on ballot; High risk of brush fires along Washington's highways // Chicago student calls out Mayor Lightfoot's 'blatant lie' about crime following classmate's death; GUEST: Audrey Unverferth is the Chicago Thinker's Co-founder, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief and writer for the Federalist // Media Fails: No, the FBI did not seize a ‘fully constructed Lego set’ from a Jan 6 rioter; CNN continues to struggle as entire lineup fails to crack one million viewers and Ari makes his pitch for his own CNN show!